Hundreds of people headed to East Brent on Saturday (August 26th) when the UK’s longest-running Harvest Home returned.

The East Brent Harvest Home first took place in 1857 and apart from the Great War, World War 2, and several breaks including the pandemic, nothing has prevented it taking place.

Over 450 people from across the Burnham area headed into the marquee for a traditional harvest meal and entertainment, as pictured here.

The event also included a ‘Parade of the Puddings’ with the 80lb Harvest Cheese and 6ft Harvest Bread plus the parading of the traditional Christmas Puddings.

In a speech at the start of the day, villager Geoff Adams paid tribute to long-time event supporter Bob Bees, former owner of the Knoll Inn, who recently passed away. A 30-second applause was held in the marquee as a mark of respect for him.

BBC Somerset’s Andy Bennett was the harvest home’s special guest at the top table alongside the vicar Rev Kevin Wright.

It was the first time the event had been held on a Saturday as it moved from its usual last Friday of the month.

A spokesperson told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The day was fantastic and a great success.”

“Our thanks go to everyone who came along and supported the event, including all the committee members, servers, bar staff and helpers.”

Pictured: The Harvest Home underway in East Brent on Saturday