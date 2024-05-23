Candidates running to become Burnham-On-Sea’s next MP react to General Election being called

Several of the candidates running to become Burnham-On-Sea’s next MP have given their reaction to a General Election being called.

The snap summer election on July 4th will see our area become part of the new Bridgwater parliamentary seat which includes Burnham-On-Sea, Highbridge, Berrow, Brean and Bridgwater.

Claire Sully, Liberal Democrats candidate, welcomed the announcement of the General Election on July 4th, saying: “The Liberal Democrats are ready. With the Prime Minister having finally succumbed to pressure to call a general election, the residents of Bridgwater, Highbridge, Burnham-On-Sea and surrounding villages have the opportunity to choose a new, brighter future.”

“I will be a new voice and a new direction for residents of the new Bridgwater constituency, with a promise to prioritise people. The Liberal Democrats, as has been shown with sweeping wins in recent by-elections and local elections across Somerset, are the main challengers here in Bridgwater, and I will strive to be the voice people need to ensure the best for residents across Bridgwater, Highbridge, Burnham-On-Sea and our surrounding villages. I have worked tirelessly within the constituency, standing up for residents and getting things done.”

Leigh Redman, Labour candidate, says: “Now that the general election is called, Bridgwater, Burnham, surrounding villages and towns will have a clear choice on 4th July in a two horse race, vote Leigh Redman for Change or get 4 more years of an MP no one sees. Leigh is the truly local candidate. It is time for change.”

“This is a chance to turn the page on 14 years of Tory Government and to chart a new course for the country. Nothing is decided, not a vote has been cast, I will work hard to earn the people of Bridgwater, Burnham, & surrounding villages trust. This chaos has cost the country and every corner of our communities dearly. Policy swings, wasted money, reckless economic decisions, Britain’s reputation damaged.”

“I was born and still live in the middle of the new constituency, I am asking people to put their trust in me, I will be the voice of our communities in Westminster. The Tories crashed the economy, and left you to pay the price. I will be on the doors asking voters to trust me, I understand the campaign will be hard, but I am up for the fight. On 4th July vote local, vote Leigh Redman for Change.”

Ashley Fox, Conservative candidate, said online: “I’m delighted to be the Conservative candidate for Bridgwater and am looking forward to the campaign.”

“We will take our message to Burnham & Highbridge, North Petherton, to the town of Bridgwater itself and to all the many villages and hamlets that make up this great Somerset constituency.”

Candidates list:

Candidates already announced as standing in the new constituency are: