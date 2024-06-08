Reform UK announces Berrow resident as its election candidate to become Burnham’s MP

A Berrow resident has been announced as Reform UK’s candidate in the new Bridgwater and Burnham-On-Sea constituency.
William Fagg – who says he is “unashamedly a huge admirer of Nigel Farage” – is among seven candidates who will be on local ballot papers when the General Election is held on July 4th.
The others are the Conservatives’ Ashley Fox, Green Party’s Charlie Graham, Labour Party’s Leigh Redman, Liberal Democrats’ Claire Sully, Independent Pelé Barnes and the Workers Party’s Gregory Tanner.
William says: “I currently live in Berrow with my partner who works in the NHS. My career spanning over 40 years has been in procurement and supplies in both manufacturing and services.”
He adds: “I am unashamedly a huge admirer of Nigel Farage and having read the Reform UK party policies I found myself agreeing with them all, which for me was a very new and exciting experience, as previously I saw no viable alternative.”
“I was desperate to vote for Reform UK and as there was no candidate, I decided I could no longer just sit on the side lines and complain, as I became part of the problem and not the solution.”
“I absolutely believe that the radical and common-sense policies of Reform UK give a really credible alternative to anything else currently on offer.”
“As a result of my career background, I can really appreciate the attack on waste in Government spending in Reform UK’s policies. Every year I would have to reduce costs by a minimum of 5% without reducing service levels, and I always achieved this as a minimum. So, Reform UK’s savings targets are, in my opinion, absolutely realistic and achievable.”
The candidates standing to become MP in the Bridgwater and Burnham constituency:
- Conservatives: Ashley Fox
- Green Party: Charlie Graham
- Labour Party: Leigh Redman
- Liberal Democrats: Claire Sully
- Independent: Pelé Barnes
- Reform UK: William Fagg
- Workers Party: Gregory Tanner
