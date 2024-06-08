Reform UK announces Berrow resident as its election candidate to become Burnham’s MP

A Berrow resident has been announced as Reform UK’s candidate in the new Bridgwater and Burnham-On-Sea constituency.

William Fagg – who says he is “unashamedly a huge admirer of Nigel Farage” – is among seven candidates who will be on local ballot papers when the General Election is held on July 4th.

The others are the Conservatives’ Ashley Fox, Green Party’s Charlie Graham, Labour Party’s Leigh Redman, Liberal Democrats’ Claire Sully, Independent Pelé Barnes and the Workers Party’s Gregory Tanner.

William says: “I currently live in Berrow with my partner who works in the NHS. My career spanning over 40 years has been in procurement and supplies in both manufacturing and services.”

“I was a lifelong Conservative who became sick of only voting to stop socialism entering Number 10 and not because I agreed with Conservative policies.”

He adds: “I am unashamedly a huge admirer of Nigel Farage and having read the Reform UK party policies I found myself agreeing with them all, which for me was a very new and exciting experience, as previously I saw no viable alternative.”

“I was desperate to vote for Reform UK and as there was no candidate, I decided I could no longer just sit on the side lines and complain, as I became part of the problem and not the solution.”

“I absolutely believe that the radical and common-sense policies of Reform UK give a really credible alternative to anything else currently on offer.”

“As a result of my career background, I can really appreciate the attack on waste in Government spending in Reform UK’s policies. Every year I would have to reduce costs by a minimum of 5% without reducing service levels, and I always achieved this as a minimum. So, Reform UK’s savings targets are, in my opinion, absolutely realistic and achievable.”

“I can’t afford the ridiculous prices of an EV or a heat pump just to satisfy Starmer and Sunak’s Net Zero aspiration. It is time for change and Reform UK are the only common-sense party who are really in touch with the British people.”

“I am getting very positive feedback from everyone I talk to in the constituency, who really seem to have had enough of the two party system and see Reform UK as a credible and viable alternative who currently have the most dynamic leader in British politics.”