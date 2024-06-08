Burnham-On-Sea town centre gets a dash of summer colour thanks to Freemasons

Burnham-On-Sea town centre has been given a dash of summer colour this week thanks to members of the town’s Freemasons.

The group’s members planted hundreds of flowers in the planters along Burnham-On-Sea High Street during Saturday (June 8th), as pictured here.

The group’s John Chinn told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The work is all ther more important this year with the council stopping flower planting due to its cutbacks.”

Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here that Burnham’s floral displays are being scaled back this summer due to Somerset Council’s funding cuts.

John adds: “It’s our way of giving something back to the community and helping to keep the appearance of the town centre looking as bright as possible. It helps lift it for people living here and working in the town centre.”

“We purchased 700 flowers and compost at discount from Westcroft Nurseries in Berrow.”