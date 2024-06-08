8.7 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sun Jun 09, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBurnham-On-Sea town centre gets a dash of summer colour thanks to Freemasons
News

Burnham-On-Sea town centre gets a dash of summer colour thanks to Freemasons

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea town centre gets a dash of summer colour thanks to Freemasons

Burnham-On-Sea town centre has been given a dash of summer colour this week thanks to members of the town’s Freemasons.

The group’s members planted hundreds of flowers in the planters along Burnham-On-Sea High Street during Saturday (June 8th), as pictured here.

Burnham-On-Sea town centre gets a dash of summer colour thanks to Freemasons

The group’s John Chinn told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The work is all ther more important this year with the council stopping flower planting due to its cutbacks.”

Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here that Burnham’s floral displays are being scaled back this summer due to Somerset Council’s funding cuts.

Burnham-On-Sea town centre gets a dash of summer colour thanks to Freemasons

John adds: “It’s our way of giving something back to the community and helping to keep the appearance of the town centre looking as bright as possible. It helps lift it for people living here and working in the town centre.”

“We purchased 700 flowers and compost at discount from Westcroft Nurseries in Berrow.”

Burnham-On-Sea town centre gets a dash of summer colour thanks to Freemasons

Previous article
Reform UK announces Berrow resident as its election candidate to become Burnham’s MP

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

The Annexe @ 153

HG Beauty

Mammoth Comfort Centre

Somerset Sunrooms

Late availability and last minute deals

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
clear sky
8.7 ° C
11.7 °
5.8 °
78 %
0.5kmh
7 %
Sun
14 °
Mon
14 °
Tue
14 °
Wed
14 °
Thu
14 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com