Burnham-On-Sea & Highbridge Cadets share poppies to mark D-Day

Burnham-On-Sea & Highbridge Cadets have been making dozens of poppies out of knots and rope as part of their tribute for the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

On Thursday the Junior Cadets placed the first ones around the town, by the church and along the seafront.

A Cadets spokesperson says: “All the Cadets, as well as members of staff, have been involved in making the poppies for D-Day. They have developed their Seamanship skills as they use knots to create the poppies.”

“Everyone has had fun making them and we wanted to share them around the town to commemorate such an historic event.”

“More poppies will be placed around different locations over the next few weeks and there may be some left to buy at events over the summer.”

Anyone who finds a poppy and would like to share a photo or would like to find out more about the project can have a look at DD80 on Facebook here.