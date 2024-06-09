Special Highbridge event to be held this Saturday to commemorate D-Day

Burnham-On-Sea Royal British Legion has confirmed its plans to hold a special event in Highbridge this Saturday (June 15th) to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the D-day landings.

The event will take place on the fields at the front of the Oak Tree next to the A38 in Highbridge on Saturday from 10am-4pm.

“There will be military re-enactments, stalls, various displays by cadets reserve forces and other local charities plus a short service with ex-veterans and VIP visitors,” says Simon Orchard, one of the organisers.

Schedule for the day: