News

Special Highbridge event to be held this Saturday to commemorate D-Day

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea Royal British Legion has confirmed its plans to hold a special event in Highbridge this Saturday (June 15th) to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the D-day landings.

The event will take place on the fields at the front of the Oak Tree next to the A38 in Highbridge on Saturday from 10am-4pm.

“There will be military re-enactments, stalls, various displays by cadets reserve forces and other local charities plus a short service with ex-veterans and VIP visitors,” says Simon Orchard, one of the organisers.

Schedule for the day:

  • 10:00 Arena opens.
  • 10:45 Parade forms up
  • 11:00 Parade and official opening ceremony led by cadets band
  • 11:10 Fly-past by historic planes
  • 12:00 Entertainment by Burnham & Highbridge Town Band.
  • 16:00 Event closes
