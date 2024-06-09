13.8 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Mon Jun 10, 2024
PHOTOS: Brean classic vehicle show draws motoring fans to Beachside holiday park
News

PHOTOS: Brean classic vehicle show draws motoring fans to Beachside holiday park

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Crowds of motoring fans flocked to Brean’s Beachside Holiday Park for its annual classic car show on Saturday (June 8th).

The holiday park in Coast Road, Brean held the event with Bridgwater Classic & Vintage Club next to the Sundowner cafe, as pictured, raising funds for Devon and Somerset Air Ambulance.

Organisers Rob Coombes and Paul Chamberlain from Bridgwater Classic & Vintage Club, pictured, said it had been a great success.

Paul added: “We had a great turnout of over 100 vehicles on show with plenty see for visitors while raising funds for a super charity.”

