Election hustings event to be held by Burnham and Highbridge’s Pride group

The organisers of Burnham and Highbridge’s Pride event are to hold a General Election hustings featuring the candidates running to be the area’s next MP.

Pride-On-Sea is hosting the LGBTQIA+ Hustings in Highbridge on 21st June at Highbridge Community Hall in Market Street at 7pm.

Free tickets are available now and organisers are encouraging people to book a place due to interest generated so far.

A spokesperson said: “With the General Election fast approaching, we know there are some tough questions that members of our community want clarity on.”

“We have invited all the announced candidates for the new constituency of Bridgwater to participate so you can ask those questions.”

“It’s an opportunity for our community to get a balanced view of parties before casting their vote on the 4 July.”

“We have seen hate crimes against our community surge. Our community faces repeated attacks on social media, fueled in part by discussions, comments and legislative actions from the political arena.”

“Our hard-won rights can easily be eroded, which is why, especially during Pride Month we must hold those who wish to represent us to account.”

“We need to ask how they plan to uplift and support our community, ensuring we have a diverse and inclusive society.”

The organisers are encouraging questions in advance by submitting them here:

https://forms.gle/m6C32q1xMNJnXNkE9

This is a public event, and everyone will be welcome from across the constituency.

Tickets are free and available here:

https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/null/t-ojoeryj

Pride-On-Sea is a non-profit group of LGBTQIA+ people and allies who have come together to ensure there is an annual Pride in Burnham and Highbridge.

Pride-On-Sea will be taking place on the 27 July 2024, with a march starting at Highbridge Station at 10.30am, leading through Highbridge, up Marine Drive, along the Esplanade and down into Manor Gardens from 12-6pm with entertainment, stalls, kids activities, and food and drink.