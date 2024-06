A deer has been spotted swimming across the river estuary next to Burnham-On-Sea Sailing Club.

Reader Lance Huggins filmed the deer on Sunday (June 9th) while walking along the River Brue.

The deer wasn’t fazed by the river’s fast-flowing waters as it paddled downstream before heading towards the riverbank.

It then bounded out of the water before running away on the Huntspill side of the estuary.