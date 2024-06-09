Burnham-On-Sea cake and coffee shop celebrates its fifth anniversary

A Burnham-On-Sea cake and coffee shop is celebrating its fifth anniversary this month.

DusiCake Cake and Coffee Lounge in Abingdon Street opened in 2019 and has since grown to become a popular business.

“A big thank you goes to all our loyal customers for their support over the past five years!” says owner Dusica Roberts.

“It has been a difficult few years due to the pandemic for many businesses, so we are particularly happy to be celebrating this milestone.”

Last year, we reported here that DusiCake had gained permission to sell alcohol so that glasses of bubbly can be sold alongside its afternoon teas.

Dusica also celebrated winning a prestigious Gold national award at the Cake International Show last November. Dusica also appeared on TV in The Big Bake: Holiday for The Food Network in 2023.