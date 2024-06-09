New crackdown on Burnham and Highbridge dog fouling started by council

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge volunteers are being sought for the second phase of the Town Council’s campaign to crackdown on dog fouling.
As first reported here, Burnham and Highbridge Town Council is undertaking a project to try and reduce fouling of public paths and pavements by encouraging dog owners to take responsibility by picking up after their pets.
The council said fouling is a “widespread” problem that’s becoming a “serious health risk”. Earlier this year, volunteers marked faeces with chalk paint and then published the results of a survey of the worst-affected areas in Burnham and Highbridge. Posters were installed to raise awareness of the problem.
A Town Council spokesperson says: “The council is launching the next phase of its Dog Fouling Awareness Campaign to encourage more people to pick up after their dogs. We are eager to highlight that dog fouling is a human problem and want to see dog owners take responsibility by picking up after their dogs and reducing the amount of dog mess being left in public spaces.”
“Dog fouling, whether loose or bagged, is a potential health hazard. It is a widespread problem, but sometimes changing the behaviour of just a few thoughtless dog owners can make a big difference.”
The next phase of the campaign will run in the week commencing 24th June, and volunteers are needed to undertake surveys and stenciling to help highlight areas of high offence. Volunteers will not be expected to pick up any dog poo.
Volunteers must be able to attend the pre-briefing on 20th June 2024 at 6pm at The Old Courthouse, Jaycroft Road, Burnham-On-Sea, TA8 1LE.
If you would like to volunteer, please register for inclusion in the organised surveys. All equipment and Hi-Viz tabards will be provided by the Town Council.
To register as a volunteer or to tell the council about an area that has a particular problem, email: info@burnham-highbridge-tc.gov.uk