New crackdown on Burnham and Highbridge dog fouling started by council

A Town Council spokesperson says: “The council is launching the next phase of its Dog Fouling Awareness Campaign to encourage more people to pick up after their dogs. We are eager to highlight that dog fouling is a human problem and want to see dog owners take responsibility by picking up after their dogs and reducing the amount of dog mess being left in public spaces.”

“Dog fouling, whether loose or bagged, is a potential health hazard. It is a widespread problem, but sometimes changing the behaviour of just a few thoughtless dog owners can make a big difference.”

The next phase of the campaign will run in the week commencing 24th June, and volunteers are needed to undertake surveys and stenciling to help highlight areas of high offence. Volunteers will not be expected to pick up any dog poo.