Burnham-On-Sea’s Gateway Club heads to Butlins on summer break

More than 20 members, helpers and carers at a Burnham-On-Sea group which helps people with learning difficulties have headed off on a summer break this week.

Burnham and Highbridge Gateway Club organises the annual break to Butlins in Minehead.

The club’s members left the Burnham Area Youth Centre for their annual holiday on Monday (June 10th), as pictured here, in several minibuses.

A representative of the Gateway Club said: “We to wish thank members of the local community organisations and supporters for it is their direct and indirect help that makes this regular holiday possible.”

Pictured: Members board the mini buses in Burnham’s Cassis Close en route for Butlins (Photo Mike Lang)