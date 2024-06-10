Brean Leisure Park set to hold Taste of Somerset food and drink festival this Saturday

Brean Leisure Park is set to hold a food and drink featuring some of Somerset’s best producers this Saturday (June 15th).

The free-to-enter ‘Taste of Somerset’ event will be held at the front of the park’s Tavern and ntrance to the Theme Park from 10:30am – 4pm.

A spokesperson says: “Get ready to embark on a culinary journey through Somerset at the highly anticipated Taste of Somerset event! Brean Leisure Park will transform into a food lover’s paradise, showcasing some of the best food and drink producers the county has to offer.”

“This free-to-attend, family-friendly event promises a day filled with delectable delights and fun for all ages. From the rich, refreshing flavours of Rich’s Cider Farm to the freshly baked goods from Winnies Bakery, the vibrant tastes of Salsa Stories, and the savory treats of Somerset Charcuterie, there is something to tantalize every palate.”

Operations Manager Darren Cavill adds: “We are thrilled to bring our celebration of amazing food and drink from Somerset to Brean, and we are proud to support local artisan producers. We very much look forward to welcoming the community and visitors to the area to showcase the best the west has to offer!”

The Taste of Somerset event is committed to being accessible to all. The venue is equipped to accommodate families and individuals with disabilities, ensuring everyone can enjoy the diverse flavours of the region.