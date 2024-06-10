8.9 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Tue Jun 11, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBrean Leisure Park set to hold Taste of Somerset food and drink...
NewsWhat's On

Brean Leisure Park set to hold Taste of Somerset food and drink festival this Saturday

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Brean Taste of Somerset food and drink festival

Brean Leisure Park is set to hold a food and drink featuring some of Somerset’s best producers this Saturday (June 15th).

The free-to-enter ‘Taste of Somerset’ event will be held at the front of the park’s Tavern and ntrance to the Theme Park from 10:30am – 4pm.

A spokesperson says: “Get ready to embark on a culinary journey through Somerset at the highly anticipated Taste of Somerset event! Brean Leisure Park will transform into a food lover’s paradise, showcasing some of the best food and drink producers the county has to offer.”

“This free-to-attend, family-friendly event promises a day filled with delectable delights and fun for all ages. From the rich, refreshing flavours of Rich’s Cider Farm to the freshly baked goods from Winnies Bakery, the vibrant tastes of Salsa Stories, and the savory treats of Somerset Charcuterie, there is something to tantalize every palate.”

Operations Manager Darren Cavill adds: “We are thrilled to bring our celebration of amazing food and drink from Somerset to Brean, and we are proud to support local artisan producers. We very much look forward to welcoming the community and visitors to the area to showcase the best the west has to offer!”

The Taste of Somerset event is committed to being accessible to all. The venue is equipped to accommodate families and individuals with disabilities, ensuring everyone can enjoy the diverse flavours of the region.

Previous article
Burnham-On-Sea’s Gateway Club heads to Butlins on summer break
Next article
Sports celebrity charity golf event to be held at Brean Golf Club on Wednesday

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

The Annexe @ 153

HG Beauty

Mammoth Comfort Centre

Somerset Sunrooms

Late availability and last minute deals

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
broken clouds
8.9 ° C
11.7 °
6.1 °
75 %
0.9kmh
65 %
Tue
14 °
Wed
14 °
Thu
14 °
Fri
16 °
Sat
14 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com