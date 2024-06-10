Sports celebrity charity golf event to be held at Brean Golf Club on Wednesday

Brean Golf Club’s long-running annual Sports Celebrity Am Charity Golf event is to be held on Wednesday (June 12th).

It will be the 33rd staging of the popular fundraising event and once again it is raising funds for both The Injured Jockeys Fund and St Margaret’s Hospice.

Organiser Andrew March says 23 teams will be taking part this year in the 18 hole event which is a shotgun start, starting at 12 noon.

“A wide selection of sporting names, including John Francome [pictured fishing below last year] and Carl Llewellyn from the world of horse racing, return once again to tackle the Brean course along with former footballers Gary Owers, Tony Pounder and Gerry Sweeney.”

“Clevedon’s former Darts World Champion Bob Anderson will also lend his support to the event once again. A sprinkling of local PGA professionals will also join the team of three as they all do battle for the Tom Childs Memorial Trophy.”

The event is open to spectators to come and watch the action, as will be Brean Country Club throughout the afternoon for drinks and refreshments.