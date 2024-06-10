8.9 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Tue Jun 11, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBurnham-On-Sea coffee morning raises over £450 towards helping cancer sufferer Jack
News

Burnham-On-Sea coffee morning raises over £450 towards helping cancer sufferer Jack

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A Burnham-On-Sea coffee morning has raised more than £450 towards an ongoing £250,000 campaign for vital overseas treatment for a local boy who has cancer.

As we reported here, Jack Gyde, 5, has been diagnosed with stage 4 high-risk Neuroblastoma after initially suffering pain in January. Over £118,000 has been raised so far towards the £250,000 cost of vital life-saving treatment for him in America.

The Abbeyfield Burnham and Highbridge Society supported Jack’s fundraising appeal at its open coffee morning on Friday (7th June), as pictured here.

“A total of £457 was raised and will be donated to local boy – Jack Gyde campaign to raise funds for vital overseas treatment,” said Sarah Moseley, House Manager at Burnham and Highbridge Abbeyfield Society.

“The coffee morning was well attended by residents, families, Mayor, Town crier and Claire Sulley, prospective parliamentary candidate. Everyone enjoyed a slice or two of home made cake and refreshments.”

See Jack’s fundraising page here.

Previous article
Sports celebrity charity golf event to be held at Brean Golf Club on Wednesday
Next article
Burnham-On-Sea Police arrest two people after burglary at Highbridge petrol station

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

The Annexe @ 153

HG Beauty

Mammoth Comfort Centre

Somerset Sunrooms

Late availability and last minute deals

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
broken clouds
8.9 ° C
11.7 °
6.1 °
75 %
0.9kmh
65 %
Tue
14 °
Wed
14 °
Thu
14 °
Fri
16 °
Sat
14 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com