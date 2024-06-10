Burnham-On-Sea Police arrest two people after burglary at Highbridge petrol station

Burnham-On-Sea Police have arrested two people after a burglary at a Highbridge petrol station.

A glass door was smashed to gain entry to the Esso service station on Burnham Road, Highbridge early on Monday morning.

A Police spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We were called shortly before 2.45am on Monday (10th June) following a report that entry had been forced into a service station in Burnham Road, Highbridge.”

“Officers attended and, within around 45 minutes of the report being made, arrested two people on suspicion of burglary.”

“They have since been released on police bail while enquiries continue.”

“If you witnessed the incident or have any information which could help our investigation, please call 101 and quote reference 5224148984.”

Pictured: The boarded up entry door on Monday after the overnight incident