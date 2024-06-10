8.9 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Tue Jun 11, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBurnham-On-Sea Police arrest two people after burglary at Highbridge petrol station
News

Burnham-On-Sea Police arrest two people after burglary at Highbridge petrol station

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea Police have arrested two people after a burglary at a Highbridge petrol station.

A glass door was smashed to gain entry to the Esso service station on Burnham Road, Highbridge early on Monday morning. 

A Police spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We were called shortly before 2.45am on Monday (10th June) following a report that entry had been forced into a service station in Burnham Road, Highbridge.”

“Officers attended and, within around 45 minutes of the report being made, arrested two people on suspicion of burglary.”

“They have since been released on police bail while enquiries continue.”

“If you witnessed the incident or have any information which could help our investigation, please call 101 and quote reference 5224148984.”

Pictured: The boarded up entry door on Monday after the overnight incident 

Previous article
Burnham-On-Sea coffee morning raises over £450 towards helping cancer sufferer Jack
Next article
Dozens of travellers arrive on Burnham-On-Sea playing fields

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

The Annexe @ 153

HG Beauty

Mammoth Comfort Centre

Somerset Sunrooms

Late availability and last minute deals

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
broken clouds
8.9 ° C
11.7 °
6.1 °
75 %
0.9kmh
65 %
Tue
14 °
Wed
14 °
Thu
14 °
Fri
16 °
Sat
14 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com