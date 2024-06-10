8.9 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Tue Jun 11, 2024
News

Dozens of travellers arrive on Burnham-On-Sea playing fields

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A large convoy of travellers arrived on Burnham-On-Sea’s Cassis Close playing fields on Monday evening (June 10th) as legal steps to move them on began.

Scores of caravans and towing vehicles gained entry to the playing fields besides Burnham Football Club and the Bay Centre at around 7.30pm.

An eyewitness said one of the concrete blocks protecting the field had been “forcibly moved,” allowing a long line of vehicles to flood onto the fields.

Police were called and several teams of officers were on scene by 8.30pm as the formal process started.

Drone footage showed the vehicles parked in clusters around the playing field, with over 60 vehicles counted at one point.

Residents have stepped up their calls for more action to be taken by councils and the Police to halt the issue.

