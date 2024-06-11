Crowds enjoyed day of free entertainment at Front Garden Music Festival in Highbridge

Crowds of people enjoyed the Front Garden Music Festival in Highbridge at the weekend with free entertainment for all ages.

Live performances were held in Church Street, Market Street and at The Coopers Arms with crowds of people turning out to enjoy the music.

A spokesperson from Our Highbridge says: “We had a wonderful day. It was lovely to see such a buzz happening in Highbridge.”

“The bands were fab and so many people had a wonderful time right on their doorsteps.”

“We have so many people to thank, including all the bands, stall holders, the amazing volunteers & stewards, Highbridge Community Hall, Burnham and Highbridge Carnival Club, Burnham On Sea & Highbridge Town Council plus GC Sound & Light who are always marvelous.

“Also, RT Keedwell Group for the stage, SEED Sedgemoor and of course the local residents and visitors for making it such a fun day.”

“We are so grateful that so many people and groups of our community came together to make it a successful day.”

Pictured: Sunday’s event underway in Highbridge (Photos: Seed)