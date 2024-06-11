8.9 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Wed Jun 12, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsCrowds enjoyed day of free entertainment at Front Garden Music Festival in...
News

Crowds enjoyed day of free entertainment at Front Garden Music Festival in Highbridge

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Crowds of people enjoyed the Front Garden Music Festival in Highbridge at the weekend with free entertainment for all ages.

Live performances were held in Church Street, Market Street and at The Coopers Arms with crowds of people turning out to enjoy the music.

A spokesperson from Our Highbridge says: “We had a wonderful day. It was lovely to see such a buzz happening in Highbridge.”

“The bands were fab and so many people had a wonderful time right on their doorsteps.”

“We have so many people to thank, including all the bands, stall holders, the amazing volunteers & stewards, Highbridge Community Hall, Burnham and Highbridge Carnival Club, Burnham On Sea & Highbridge Town Council plus GC Sound & Light who are always marvelous.

“Also, RT Keedwell Group for the stage, SEED Sedgemoor and of course the local residents and visitors for making it such a fun day.”

“We are so grateful that so many people and groups of our community came together to make it a successful day.”

Pictured: Sunday’s event underway in Highbridge (Photos: Seed) 

Previous article
UPDATED: Dozens of travellers leave Burnham-On-Sea playing fields after notice served by Police
Next article
Burnham’s Serendipity Singers to hold Highbridge concert for local charity

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

The Annexe @ 153

HG Beauty

Mammoth Comfort Centre

Somerset Sunrooms

Late availability and last minute deals

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
few clouds
8.9 ° C
11.1 °
5.6 °
77 %
0.5kmh
12 %
Wed
13 °
Thu
14 °
Fri
15 °
Sat
14 °
Sun
15 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com