Burnham-On-Sea cake maker Dusica Roberts is celebrating after winning a prestigious national award.

Dusica, who runs DusiCake in Burnham’s Oxford Street, won Gold at the Cake International Show at the NEC in Birmingham on Saturday (November 4th).

She and two fellow bakers Kerry Hemms and Verity Malinowska produced this unique, eye-catching cake of a person featuring incredible detail.

They won a coveted gold award for the entry, called Podrick Gump, received winning praise from the judges.

Dusica said: “We are literally beside ourselves with excitement!”

“Thank you so much to everyone for all of the love and kind comments. It really means the world!”