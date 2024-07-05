Conservative Ashley Fox elected as Bridgwater and Burnham-On-Sea’s new MP

Conservative candidate Ashley Fox has been elected as the new MP Bridgwater and Burnham-On-Sea at Thursday’s General Election.

He won with a majority of just 1,349 votes over Labour candidate Leigh Redman in second and Reform UK’s William Fagg in third.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, the new MP said he is “delighted and enormously proud” to have won.

“It was a narrow victory. We ran a good local campaign but at the same time there was a very difficult national backdrop which interfered with what we wanted to say to people but we got our message across.”

“The national result is a terrible result for the Conservative party,” he added. “From a local point of view, it was like ‘noises off stage left’. It’s a relief that the national campaign is now over.”

He added that “putting forward a Town Deal bid on behalf of Burnham and Highbridge will be one of the first activities I plan to take forward, working with Somerset Council, the Town Council, and others.”

William Fagg, the Reform UK candidate, pictured, added: “I am incredibly encouraged to have come third with a small campaign team. I think it’s a winnable seat for us next time.”

Leigh Redman, the Labour candidate, thanked voters who had supported him in a close result.

Full result of election in Bridgwater constituency:

Ashley Fox (Conservatives) 12,281 votes

Leigh Redman (Labour) 10,932 votes

William Fagg (Reform UK) 8,913 votes

Claire Sully (Liberal Democrats) 5,781 votes

Charles Graham (Green Party) 1,720 votes

Pelé Barnes (Independent) 334 votes

Gregory Tanner (Workers Party) 168 votes

The turnout was 56.3%. The new Bridgwater parliamentary constituency stretches from North Petherton in the south up to Bridgwater and Burnham-On-Sea and also includes Highbridge, Berrow and Brean.

The result was announced during the early hours at the count in Bridgwater after voters across the constituency went to the polls on Thursday.