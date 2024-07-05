Rock The Ocean beach clean party to be held at Brean this month

A unique beach clean party with dance and music is set to be held at Brean Down this month.

WaveMe, a vanlife/beach merchandise company, has teamed up with the National Trust and Behaviour Change Cornwall to run the Rock The Ocean UK event on Saturday, 13 July from 9am-3pm.

A WaveMe spokesman says: “We are based in Looe and the event on Brean Beach is inspired by a supplier of ours in Kenya.”

“Ocean Sole in Kenya provides jobs for their local community by collecting lots of flip flop ocean waste every year off the shores of Africa, then creating the most stunning works of art with them.”

“They wash the flip flops and then hand carve sculptures.”

“We have a selection of Vanlife Dubs which were created exclusively for WaveMe which cannot be bought anywhere else and we wanted to recreate a similar vibe by running a local event to help preserve marine life, tidy up the shores and raise awareness of ocean waste and plastic on our shores.”

“The beach clean party will be a family fun day full of games, music and food available from the cafe.”

“This includes a sand castle competition and meet Mira the Mermaid who will be speaking at the event to help children understand what we are doing.”

“They then get to safely collect litter with us and put in the right containers and follow the journey of their finds over a 3 month process being turned into beautiful jewellery and coasters for the home which will then be available to purchase from us at the price Behaviour Change Cornwal charge (no profit for us).”

“All the money raised goes towards the National Trust and preserving the shores.”

The cost will be: National Trust members £5; Non-Members £8. Prices are per car to try and keep carbon and costs down.

Tickets are available on the WaveMe website through Ticket Tailor who also donate to sustainable causes.

“This is the very first Rock The Ocean UK event and we hope to make this an annual event if successful.”

“The kids will love it and the adults may learn something too while having fun and mixing with like-minded people who love our beaches.”

Booking early is advised to secure a car parking space so we are urging people to arrive at 9am and keep a copy of their ticket in their vehicle window displayed.

See the link below for tickets and further information: https://www.waveme.co.uk/events