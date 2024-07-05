Liberal Democrat Tessa Munt wins General Election in Wells and Mendip Hills

Voters in the Wells and Mendip Hills parliamentary seat have elected Liberal Democrat Tessa Munt as their MP.

Tessa won with a big 11,121 majority over the Conservative candidate Meg Powell-Chandler. Tessa said she was “delighted and thrilled” to have won.

Thursday’s General Election result is as follows:

Tessa Munt (Lib Dem) – 23,622 [Elected]

Meg Powell-Chandler (Conservative) – 12,501

Helen Hims (Reform UK) – 6,611

Joe Joseph (Labour) – 3,527

Peter Welsh (Green Party) – 2,068

Abi McGuire (Independent) – 1,849

Craig Clarke (Independent) – 190

The turnout was 68.70%.

The new Wells constituency includes Axbridge, Cheddar, Shepton Mallet, Yatton and Wells itself, plus local villages such as Brent Knoll, Burnham Without and Lympsham, while Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge have moved into the new Bridgwater constituency.

Tessa Munt was the MP for Wells, which included the Burnham-On-Sea area, from 2010 – 2015, winning the seat from the Conservatives before Tory James Heappey won the seat in 2015. He stepped down earlier this year.