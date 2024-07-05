13.8 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Jul 05, 2024
Liberal Democrat Tessa Munt wins General Election in Wells and Mendip Hills

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Voters in the Wells and Mendip Hills parliamentary seat have elected Liberal Democrat Tessa Munt as their MP.

Tessa won with a big 11,121 majority over the Conservative candidate Meg Powell-Chandler. Tessa said she was “delighted and thrilled” to have won.

Thursday’s General Election result is as follows:

  • Tessa Munt (Lib Dem) – 23,622 [Elected]
  • Meg Powell-Chandler (Conservative) – 12,501
  • Helen Hims (Reform UK) – 6,611
  • Joe Joseph (Labour) – 3,527
  • Peter Welsh (Green Party) – 2,068
  • Abi McGuire (Independent) – 1,849
  • Craig Clarke (Independent) – 190

The turnout was 68.70%.

The new Wells constituency includes Axbridge, Cheddar, Shepton Mallet, Yatton and Wells itself, plus local villages such as Brent Knoll, Burnham Without and Lympsham, while  Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge have moved into the new Bridgwater constituency.

Tessa Munt was the MP for Wells, which included the Burnham-On-Sea area, from 2010 – 2015, winning the seat from the Conservatives before Tory James Heappey won the seat in 2015. He stepped down earlier this year.

