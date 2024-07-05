13.8 C
Fri Jul 05, 2024
Highbridge by-election result: Labour wins vacant town council seat
News

Highbridge by-election result: Labour wins vacant town council seat

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Labour’s Kate Pearce has won Thursday’s by-election to fill a vacant town council seat in Highbridge.

Three candidates put their names forward for the by-election on Thursday 4th July, the same day as the General Election.

They were Laura Chalmers (Liberal Democrat), Martin George (Conservative) and Kate Pearce (Labour). Turnout was 42.6%. 

The vacancy on Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Council had arisen after the resignation of James Warren earlier this year, as Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here.

Results of Highbridge town council by-election:

  • Kate Pearce (Labour) 749 votes 
  • Martin George (Conservative) 658 votes 
  • Laura Chalmers (Liberal Democrat) 657 votes 

Before Thursday’s by-election, Burnham and Highbridge Town Council had seven Lib Dems and eight Conservatives, alongside one Labour councillor and one Independent councillor. There are now two Labour councillors.

