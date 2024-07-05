Highbridge by-election result: Labour wins vacant town council seat

Labour’s Kate Pearce has won Thursday’s by-election to fill a vacant town council seat in Highbridge.

Three candidates put their names forward for the by-election on Thursday 4th July, the same day as the General Election.

They were Laura Chalmers (Liberal Democrat), Martin George (Conservative) and Kate Pearce (Labour). Turnout was 42.6%.

The vacancy on Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Council had arisen after the resignation of James Warren earlier this year, as Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here.

Results of Highbridge town council by-election:

Kate Pearce (Labour) 749 votes

Martin George (Conservative) 658 votes

Laura Chalmers (Liberal Democrat) 657 votes

Before Thursday’s by-election, Burnham and Highbridge Town Council had seven Lib Dems and eight Conservatives, alongside one Labour councillor and one Independent councillor. There are now two Labour councillors.