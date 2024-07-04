Highbridge boxing club to hold ‘three peaks fundraising challenge’

Hardknox boxing club in Highbridge is holding a three peaks running and cycling challenge to raise funds for a young Burnham-On-Sea cancer sufferer.

The club is holding the event on Saturday July 13th to help Jack Gyde, 5 years old, who has been diagnosed with stage 4 high risk Neuroblastoma. His family needs to raise £250,000 in order to get the overseas treatment he needs.

“The challenge consists of tackling the 3 peaks — Brean Down, Brent Knoll and Crook Peak,” says a spokesperson.

“We are running to the highest point of all three and will be cycling to each destination starting from our gym at school of Hardknox.”

“We are lucky to live in a fantastic community where so many people come together, and we are asking for your help.”

“Please sponsor and donate to this brave young man.”

Sponsor forms will be available at the School of Hardknox.

If you are wanting to get involved by either joining the challenge or helping out on the day, email bobby@theschoolofhardknox.co.uk

“Let’s get together and help as much as we can for Jack Gyde!”