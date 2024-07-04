13.6 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Jul 05, 2024
News

Young Burnham fundraiser, 12, runs 100km to help Royal British Legion

A young Burnham-On-Sea fundraiser has raised over £500 for the Royal British Legion by taking on a running challenge.

Flinn Reay, 12, decided one morning that he wanted to run for the charity and raise awareness.

“I believe that The Royal British Legion celebrates heroes, and people that have risked their lives for us and it’s time to give something back,” he says.

“The challenge was to do 26 miles (a challenge set by The Royal British Legion) but I didn’t think that was much of a challenge so decided on running 100km (62 miles) and so far have raised £513.”

If anyone wants to donate, see the link below:  

https://socialsync.app/fundraiser/cr-m7xw159o45m01

