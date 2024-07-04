13.6 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Jul 05, 2024
News

Burnham funeral director offers hearts to ‘connect’ grieving families with loved ones

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Handmade crocheted hearts are being gifted to grieving families in Burnham-On-Sea to “connect” them with their lost loved ones.

Funeral directors in Taunton, Weston-super-Mare and Burnham-On-Sea have handed out dozens of the knitted hearts, so people can carry them throughout their lives and “feel connected” to their late family member.

Business lead for the three funeral homes, Leon Da Silva, said: “One heart is crocheted for the person that has passed away and is placed in their hand before being buried.”

“The second is then given to their family member so that they can carry it with them forever.”

Bosses at the three funeral homes – PJ Harris in Burnham-On-Sea, Nigel K Ford, and Cooksley & Son – are now calling on people to donate even more hearts.

Mr Da Silva said the response on social media has been “really overwhelming”.

“It’s so nice to see the Weston, Taunton and Burnham community come together for such a good cause.”

”People have been so generous with their crocheted and knitted heart donations,” he added.

