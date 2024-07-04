17.2 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Jul 04, 2024
News

Somerset M5 re-opens in both directions after Police incident

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

The M5 has re-opened in both directions near Bridgwater after a police incident today (Thursday July 4th) led to huge queues stretching back to Burnham-On-Sea and Taunton.

Police confirmed the three and a half hour closure related to a ‘welfare concern matter’.

A spokesperson for National Highways said: “The M5 in Somerset was closed in both directions between J24 (Huntworth) and J23 near Bridgwater due to an Avon and Somerset Police led incident.”

“National Highways Traffic Officers were also in attendance assisting with traffic management.”

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police adds: “This relates to a welfare concern matter, so would ask this is treated with due sensitivity.”

The initial call came to Police at 11.22am and the M5 was re-open by 3.20pm.

