Voters across Burnham-On-Sea area heading to polls today for General Election

Voters in the Burnham-On-Sea area are heading to polling stations for the General Election today (4th July).

Residents are able to cast their votes between 7am and 10pm to choose who will represent them as MP for the next five years.

Seven candidates are standing in the new Bridgwater and Burnham constituency: Pelé Barnes (Independent), Claire Sully (Liberal Democrats), Ashley Fox (Conservatives), William Fagg (Reform), Leigh Redman (Labour), Charles Graham (Green Party) and Gregory Tanner (Workers Party). Read more here.

A separate Town Council by-election is also underway in Highbridge today – read more here.

Voters are being urged to remember to bring a photo ID with them.

“It’s now the law to produce ID before being issued with a ballot paper – acceptable forms of ID include a passport, driving licence, older person’s concessionary travel pass, and the new free Voter Authority Certificate,” says a Somerset Council spokesperson.

“Voters must present photo ID for it to be checked by polling station staff. A private area will be available at the polling station so a voter can choose to have their photo ID viewed in private if they like.”

“If you get to a polling station and you have forgotten your ID, you can return later with it before the polls close and cast your vote.”

The full list of accepted ID, along with more information about the new requirement, is available on the Electoral Commission’s website.

If voters lose their ID, or their Voter Authority Certificate does not arrive in time for election day, they can appoint an emergency proxy to vote on their behalf up until 5pm on election day.

Where are polling stations?

You should have received your polling card. You don’t have to take it with you to the polling station, but it helps staff check your details. Details of polling stations in each constituency are available on the General Election web page.

How do proxy votes work?

The council says it is aware that some proxy voters are under the impression that they will receive a ‘pack’ – this is not the case. If the elector has received confirmation that their proxy vote is in place, all their proxy will need to do is present themselves at the allocated polling station, with the relevant photo ID (their own, not the person who applied for a proxy) and they will be entitled to vote on the elector’s behalf. They do not need to present a proxy poll card. There’s information on the Ways to Vote webpage.

Delays to postal votes

If you are one of the very few who have not received your postal vote pack, you can request a replacement up until 5pm on polling day, 4 July. Contact the election team at Somerset Council on: 0300 123 2224 at Council Offices, Bridgwater House, King Square, Bridgwater, TA6 3AR.

When will results be announced?

The Bridgwater constituency votes are being counted in Bridgwater overnight and are expected to be announced early in the morning on Friday July 5th. Results will be posted here on Burnham-On-Sea.com.