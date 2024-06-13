Three candidates announced for Highbridge by-election to fill vacant town council seat

Three candidates have put their names forward to run in July’s by-election for a vacant town councillor seat in Highbridge.

Laura Chalmers (Liberal Democrat), Martin George (Conservative) and and Kate Pearce (Labour) will be competing in the by-election on Thursday 4th July, the same day as the General Election.

The vacancy on Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Council has arisen after the resignation of James Warren earlier this year, as reported here.

Applications to register to vote must reach the Electoral Registration Officer by 12 midnight on Tuesday, 18 June 2024. Applications can be made online: https://www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.

Applications, amendments or cancellations of postal votes must reach the Electoral Registration Officer at Electoral Services, Bridgwater House, King Square, Bridgwater, Somerset, TA6 3AR by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, 19 June 2024.

Applications for a Voter Authority Certificate or an Anonymous Elector’s Document valid for this election must reach the Electoral Registration Officer by 5 p.m. on Wednesday 26 June 2024.

Applications for a Voter Authority Certificate can be made online: https://www.gov.uk/apply-for-photo-id-voter-authority-certificate.

Applications to vote by proxy at this election must reach the Electoral Registration Officer at Electoral Services, Bridgwater House, King Square, Bridgwater, Somerset, TA6 3AR by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, 26 June 2024.

Applications to vote by emergency proxy at this election must reach the Electoral Registration Officer at Electoral Services, Bridgwater House, King Square, Bridgwater, Somerset, TA6 3AR by 5 p.m. on Thursday, 4 July 2024.