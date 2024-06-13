Labour’s election candidate for Bridgwater and Burnham welcomes party’s ‘manifesto for change’

Leigh Redman, Labour’s election candidate for Bridgwater and Burnham-On-Sea, has welcomed the party’s ‘manifesto for change’.

He says the manifesto is “a clearly costed plan for change that can be put in place from day one”.

The manifesto, announced in Manchester by Sir Keir Starmer on Thursday, is a “document to restore hope, both here in Somerset and throughout the country,” adds Leigh.

“After 14 years of Tory chaos, a Labour Government will turn the page on a decade-and-a-half of decline with a return to the foundations of good government – national security, secure borders and economic stability.”

“If I am elected to serve the people of Bridgwater, Burnham and surrounding villages, I’ll be ready to roll up my sleeves, help rebuild our county, and be a part of an enduring partnership with business to kickstart the economic growth.”

“Labour will get Britain building again with 1.5 million new homes over the next parliament, transfer power out of Westminster into our communities, clean up our coasts and rivers by putting failing water companies under special measures, stand up for our armed forces and veterans, and make the country a clean energy superpower.”

“For too long, Westminster has been distracted by focussing on the short-term rather than longer-term strategies. under a Labour Government, we can finally reject the toxic idea that economic growth is gifted from the few to the many.”

“Whether it’s building an NHS fit for the future, launching a new border security command, setting up British Energy, cracking down on antisocial behaviour with more neighbourhood Police or the recruitment of 6,500 new teachers nationwide, Labour has a workable, costed plan to put the country back in the service of working people and every single part of the manifesto will create real, lasting change for the people of Bridgwater, Burnham and surrounding villages.”

The candidates standing to become MP in the Bridgwater and Burnham constituency are: