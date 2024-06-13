PHOTOS: Brean Golf Club sports celebrity charity event raises over £5,000

Brean Golf Club’s 33rd staging of its Sport Celebrity Am event proved to be another successful one with around £5,000 raised for The Injured Jockeys Fund and St Margaret’s Hospice.

The event on Wednesay (June 12th) was blessed with a fine dry day, albeit with a chilly breeze when the sun disappeared, as 23 teams took to the course.

Fuelled by their pre-round breakfast in Brean Country Club, the players enjoyed a round on the superbly prepared and presented course thanks to the efforts of Head Greenkeeper Max Smith and his team.

When the scorecards were returned it appeared that one team certainly found things much to their liking. The Brean Seniors team named ‘Weapons of Grass Destruction’ and led by 2024 Seniors Captain Tim Amy posted a superb 91 points.

He was joined by Tony Oliver, Barry Roe and Mike Hurman for the successful round where all four players dovetailed perfectly to record a 6 points winning margin.

Runners up were the Britvic Ballers who were making their debut in the event. Led by PGA Professional Kevin Pitts, the team of Richard Martin, James Carter and Charlie Moore posted 85 points to claim the runners up prizes. One behind this team were two quartets who totalled 84 points apiece.

With the better back nine, The Levels School quartet of Brad and Daryll Middleton and James Chidley along with a very late stand in ‘celebrity’ of Brean Club Chairman Trevor Pitt were placed third.

Fourth place, with the lower back nine score, went to Surf Bay 2 with former Somerset Cricketer and now Umpire Mike Burns joining forces Darren Millsom, Michael Taylor and George Havercroft.

The fifth and final prize went to a team sponsored by Lewis Perry which included himself, Martin Hall, Chris Williams and National Hunt trainer Anthony Honeyball. They scored 83 points and relegated the Brean Golf Club team into 6th place.

At the Presentation ceremony, which was preceded by a superb buffet for the competitors, Brean’s Director of Golf and PGA Professional Andrew March announced the winners.

David Jones from St Margaret’s Hospice and Jonathan Powell on behalf of the Injured Jockeys also shared some stories with the room on how the money raised at such events is so important and how it can help the recipients so much in their times of need.

The event was then concluded with an auction conducted by one of the event founders, Bob Nicholson MBE. As always he enticed the room to part with some more money for the Charities as he sold the various lots and boosted the funds raised from the event.

Thanks go to all that played in, sponsored and supported the successful running of the event and we look forward to doing it all again in 2025.

Winners picture above: Left to right Andrew March, Mike Hurman, Barry Roe, Richard House, Tim Amy and Tony Oliver