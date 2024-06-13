70 youth teams compete in popular Highbridge football festival

Burnbridge Wanderers football club in Burnham-On-Sea attracted over 70 teams of young players from across the region to its popular annual football festival earlier this month.

The event was held over the weekend of June 8th and 9th at King Alfred School Academy in Highbridge.

The age groups ranged from Under 6s to Under 12s with seventy teams taking part from all over the region, including 15 teams from South Wales.

Burnbridge Wanderers Under 10s team won their age group after a thrilling final which added to the celebrations.

Darrel Conibeer, Chairman of Burnbridge Wanderers JFC, says: “With the added bonus of a newly introduced electronic scoring system, called Tournify, managing all the different teams and age groups at the festival was made so much easier.”

“This year’s festival also celebrated the opening of our newly-painted container with its new roof kindly supplied by Briarswood of Highbridge and a fully fitted kitchen donated from Howdens of Highbridge.”

“It will allow us to provide hot drinks and snacks on match days. The newly installed kitchen was officially opened by Rachel Mansfield-Durbin from Howdens of Highbridge with electrics kindly completed by Jason Spary.”

Darrel added: “A large team effort was required to get the container and festival ready on time and the club would like to thank everyone who made this possible, especially to the sponsors for their generous donations.”

“Last of all, a huge thank you to the King Alfred School Academy, who allowed us to host the festival and also continue to support Burnbridge Wanderers JFC throughout the year.”