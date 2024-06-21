Candidates vying to be MP for Bridgwater and Burnham-On-Sea quizzed by pupils

Candidates vying to be the next MP for Bridgwater and Burnham-On-Sea faced the politically-minded students of Robert Blake School at a hustings event this week.

Ashley Fox (Conservatives), Claire Sully (Liberal Democrat), Charles Graham (Green Party, and Pelé Barnes (Independent) attended the event on Thursday (June 20th) at the Bridgwater-based school to field questions from more than 150 Year 10 students.

The three other candidates were invited but either did not respond or could not attend. Election hustings events in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge were cancelled after just three candidates agreed to take part.

At the school’s event, questions were submitted by the students who aimed to put the candidates through their paces discussing issues important to young people. Topics ranged from: access to vapes, knife crime, immigration and lowering the voting age.

Head students Brandon and Sophie were on-hand to deliver the questions and chair the candidates’ responses.

Brandon said: “It was a great educational opportunity for all of us to get some political insight. Speaking to my peers afterwards, there was definitely a range of opinions shown. Some ideas they agreed with, and some they really disagreed with, for example some of the candidates’ ideas on immigration – but that was the whole purpose of the event.”

The event was organised by Amy Cole, an English and Media teacher, to bring some General Election buzz to the school.

She said: “I was inspired to organise the event after discussing the General Election with my students. Not being able to vote just yet certainly doesn’t stop them from having opinions! They were so excited by the opportunity to get involved and put their ideas to someone who may be representing them in parliament.”

“It’s a shame we weren’t able to have candidates from every party to show the students a broad range of ideologies, but it must be such a busy time for everyone in the run-up to July 4th. We are all very grateful for their time and the students really enjoyed the experience.”

Robert Blake School, which is soon set to join the United Learning Trust, sits in an area of high deprivation on the outskirts of Bridgwater. Leaders at the school were thrilled to give the students this exciting opportunity which is not usually held at schools or with young people in mind.

Deb Loveridge, headteacher, added: “It was a wonderful opportunity for our students to listen to Parliamentary candidates’ opinions and form their own. It certainly created a buzz and sometimes a difference of opinion but that’s what politics is all about!”

“It was a fabulous experience for our students, and I’m grateful to the candidates for coming to Robert Blake. “

Pictured: The hustings underway; and group shot: Head girl Sophie, Conservative candidate Ashley Fox, Independent candidate Pelé Barnes, Liberal Democrat candidate Claire Sully, Green Party candidate Charles Graham, head boy Brandon, Teacher Amy Cole