Burnham & Berrow Golf Club player wins third place at English Women’s Open Stroke Play championship

Burnham & Berrow Golf Club’s Davina Xanh is celebrating coming third overall at the English Women’s Open Stroke Play championship.

Huddersfield’s Lily Hirst was crowned overall winner after a final round -4 saw her seal a four-shot victory at Stoneham Golf Club.

Burnham & Berrow’s Davina Xanh turned up the heat on a sunny day at Stoneham as she was -3 in her morning round, and back-to-back birdies on 12 and 13 in the final round, including driving the green on the latter, saw her come within two of the lead.

However, Davina’s challenge slipped away after she got into trouble on the 16th hole, leaving her to finish on level-par overall in 3rd place.

Winner Lily Hirst said: “I’m speechless. I feel like I’ve been dreaming of winning a tournament like this after I won the Champion of Champions a few years ago. I shot level-par in the morning and I was only one back heading into the final 18, so I thought I should attack everything and hole a few more putts as I left a few short in the morning. I knew I needed to shoot low.”

“The 7th is obviously driveable and I hit a 5-wood and it bounced perfectly onto the green. I had a six-foot putt downhill, I got over it and as soon as I looked at the hole, I knew I was going to hole it. As soon as I did hole it, I knew it was going to be a good day.”

Another local player, Frankie Dezis, from Burnham & Berrow, also tied at 7th overall. Check out the final leaderboard here.