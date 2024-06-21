14.1 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sat Jun 22, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBurnham & Berrow Golf Club player wins third place at English Women’s...
News

Burnham & Berrow Golf Club player wins third place at English Women’s Open Stroke Play championship

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham & Berrow’s Davina Xanh

Burnham & Berrow Golf Club’s Davina Xanh is celebrating coming third overall at the English Women’s Open Stroke Play championship.

Huddersfield’s Lily Hirst was crowned overall winner after a final round -4 saw her seal a four-shot victory at Stoneham Golf Club.

Burnham & Berrow’s Davina Xanh turned up the heat on a sunny day at Stoneham as she was -3 in her morning round, and back-to-back birdies on 12 and 13 in the final round, including driving the green on the latter, saw her come within two of the lead.

However, Davina’s challenge slipped away after she got into trouble on the 16th hole, leaving her to finish on level-par overall in 3rd place.

Winner Lily Hirst said: “I’m speechless. I feel like I’ve been dreaming of winning a tournament like this after I won the Champion of Champions a few years ago. I shot level-par in the morning and I was only one back heading into the final 18, so I thought I should attack everything and hole a few more putts as I left a few short in the morning. I knew I needed to shoot low.”

“The 7th is obviously driveable and I hit a 5-wood and it bounced perfectly onto the green. I had a six-foot putt downhill, I got over it and as soon as I looked at the hole, I knew I was going to hole it. As soon as I did hole it, I knew it was going to be a good day.”

Another local player, Frankie Dezis, from Burnham & Berrow, also tied at 7th overall. Check out the final leaderboard here.

Previous article
Brean bike show to be held on Sunday, raising funds for local good causes
Next article
Candidates vying to be MP for Bridgwater and Burnham-On-Sea quizzed by pupils

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

The Annexe @ 153

HG Beauty

Mammoth Comfort Centre

Somerset Sunrooms

Late availability and last minute deals

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
light rain
14.1 ° C
14.9 °
13.7 °
93 %
0.5kmh
100 %
Sat
15 °
Sun
18 °
Mon
21 °
Tue
22 °
Wed
16 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com