Election hustings events in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge cancelled

Two planned General Election hustings events in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge have been cancelled after several candidates did not agree to take part.

Seven candidates are running to become the MP in the new Bridgwater and Burnham constituency at the General Election on July 4th.

Local community group Pride-On-Sea had announced it was holding a LGBTQIA hustings in Highbridge this Friday to hear from the candidates, while another group, Churches Together, was planning to hold a seperate event in Burnham later in the month.

In a statement, Pride-on-Sea says: “It’s Pride month and we couldn’t be more excited that it coincided with the upcoming General Election. The seven prospective MP candidates for Bridgwater were invited to attend an LGBTQIA-led hustings. This was due to take place on Friday 21st June but only three candidates accepted our request. Sadly three didn’t and one didn’t even respond even though we offered them alternative dates.”

“At a time when views have become more polarised than ever we were so excited to engage our local community and answer the questions and issues that are important to local queer people. Unfortunately, it appears once more that the concerns of Highbridge and Burnham’s residents are being overlooked by some candidates unwilling to listen and debate their perspectives.”

“If some of our local candidates are not bothered about engaging with local people how can we expect local people to engage with politics? Luckily you can still have your say at the ballot box on 4th July.”

Ashley Fox, the Conservative candidate, responded: “My campaign schedule is full and I have commitments at the times proposed.”

Leigh Redman, the Labour candidate, added that he also had other commitments but added that he “very much supports LGBTQ rights.”

Claire Sully, the Lib Dem candidate, says she has “agreed to attend every hustings event,” adding: “We will not run away from scrutiny. This is a dereliction of duty from the Conservative and Labour candidates who have let down communities by choosing to not be scrutinised by our electorate ahead of the general election. The Liberal Democrats are on the surge in Bridgwater, and the Tories and Labour are running scared.”

The other candidates – listed below – have been invited to provide responses.

The candidates standing to become MP in the Bridgwater and Burnham constituency are: