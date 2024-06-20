14.6 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Jun 21, 2024
News

Burnham-On-Sea fire crew called to tackle car blaze in Highbridge

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A Burnham-On-Sea fire crew was called to Highbridge on Thursday (June 20th) to tackle a car blaze.

Firefighters were called to the fire in Morland Road, Highbridge at 3.17pm.

A Devon and Somerset Fire & Rescue spokesperon said: “Fire control received a call regarding a car fire on Morland Road.”

“One fire engine from Burnham-On-Sea attended the incident. On arrival, crews immediately got to work with 1 hose and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire.”

“This is believed to be an accidental ignition.”

