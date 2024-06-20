Burnham-On-Sea fire crew called to tackle car blaze in Highbridge

A Burnham-On-Sea fire crew was called to Highbridge on Thursday (June 20th) to tackle a car blaze.
Firefighters were called to the fire in Morland Road, Highbridge at 3.17pm.
A Devon and Somerset Fire & Rescue spokesperon said: “Fire control received a call regarding a car fire on Morland Road.”
“One fire engine from Burnham-On-Sea attended the incident. On arrival, crews immediately got to work with 1 hose and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire.”
“This is believed to be an accidental ignition.”