Burnham-On-Sea Rotary Club welcomes group’s new President

Burnham-On-Sea Rotary Club has a new President this week following the group’s annual handover.

Burnham-On-Sea Rotary Club President Keith Gough completed his year in office on Thursday evening (June 20th) when he handed over the reins of the club to new President Jimmy Lynch.

The President’s chain was passed to Jimmy during a ceremony held at Burnham and Berrow Golf Club, as pictured here.

Keith expressed his gratitude to the Club for making his year in office such an enjoyable one. All agreed it had been a very successful year, both in terms of its fundraising and service opportunities.

Jimmy, in accepting the Presidency, added he is looking forward to the year ahead and the developments he was hoping to bring including raising the profile of the group.

During the evening, Simone Lynch, the wife of the new president, was inducted as a new member.