PHOTOS: Little Egret photographed fishing on Burnham-On-Sea beach

A Burnham-On-Sea beach walker has captured these wonderful photos of a hungry Little Egret at work on the town’s beach.

The bird has been photographed on several days near the low lighthouse catching fish from pools of water left after high tides.

The RSPB says: “The Little Egret is a small white heron with attractive white plumes on crest, back and chest, black legs and bill and yellow feet.”

“It first appeared in the UK in significant numbers in 1989 and first bred in Dorset in 1996. Its arrival followed naturally from a range expansion into western and northern France in previous decades.”