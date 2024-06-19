14.7 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Jun 20, 2024
Over a dozen untaxed vehicles clamped in Burnham-On-Sea DVLA crackdown
News

Over a dozen untaxed vehicles clamped in Burnham-On-Sea DVLA crackdown

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Motorists in Burnham-On-Sea have this week been hit by a sudden spate of car-clampings by the DVLA.

The UK Government agency, using a private contractor, launched the crackdown on untaxed vehicles in the town on Wednesday (June 19th).

Over a dozen vehicles were clamped, with several in Burnham-On-Sea High Street being targeted.

A DVLA spokeswoman said: “Wheel clamping is one of a range of enforcement measures used to tackle vehicle tax evasion.”

“As part of their enforcement activities, they travel around to different areas of the country to clamp or impound any untaxed vehicles seen on the road.”

“DVLA also takes action direct from our record, so we are able to issue late licensing penalties or out-of-court settlements direct to the keeper of an untaxed vehicle.”

It is the law that every vehicle registered in the UK must be taxed before being used or kept in public.  Click here to check whether a vehicle is taxed and insured.

