Police issue appeal after man suffers ‘life-changing injuries’ in A38 crash near Burnham

Burnham-On-Sea Police have issued an appeal for witnesses to a crash in which a man suffered suspected ‘life-changing injuries’.

Avon and Somerset Police say a red BMW convertible left the carriageway on the A38 Turnpike Road in Axbridge, at about 7.40pm on Sunday (June 16th).

The car then collided with a hedgerow and came to rest in a ditch. The four occupants of the car were taken to hospital after being rescued by Burnham-On-Sea and Cheddar fire crews.

One of them, a man in his 30s, suffered suspected life-changing injuries.

A Police spokesman says: “Police officers would like to speak to anyone who has relevant dash cam or CCTV footage of the car travelling on the A38 northbound towards Bristol around the time of the crash.”