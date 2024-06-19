Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards and BARB called to help mobility scooter user stuck on beach

Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards and BARB Search & Rescue were called to help a mobility scooter user who became stuck on the town’s beach on Wednesday (June 19th).

Several people raised the alarm after the mobility scooter lost power on the beach north of the low lighthouse while travelling between Burnham and Berrow just before 6pm.

The teams were paged and headed out to the person in trucks along the beach. The scooter was moved onto a trailer and taken to Berrow.

“The man was very grateful for the help of the teams,” said a Coastguard spokesman.