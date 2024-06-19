14.7 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Jun 20, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBurnham-On-Sea Coastguards and BARB called to help mobility scooter user stuck on...
News

Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards and BARB called to help mobility scooter user stuck on beach

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards and BARB Search & Rescue were called to help a mobility scooter user who became stuck on the town’s beach on Wednesday (June 19th).

Several people raised the alarm after the mobility scooter lost power on the beach north of the low lighthouse while travelling between Burnham and Berrow just before 6pm.

The teams were paged and headed out to the person in trucks along the beach. The scooter was moved onto a trailer and taken to Berrow.

“The man was very grateful for the help of the teams,” said a Coastguard spokesman.

Previous article
Long-serving Berrow Village Hall trustee thanked as he steps down after 16 years
Next article
Election hustings events in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge cancelled

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

The Annexe @ 153

HG Beauty

Mammoth Comfort Centre

Somerset Sunrooms

Late availability and last minute deals

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
14.7 ° C
16.1 °
13.5 °
73 %
0.9kmh
100 %
Thu
18 °
Fri
18 °
Sat
15 °
Sun
18 °
Mon
16 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com