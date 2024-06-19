14.7 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Jun 20, 2024
News

Long-serving Berrow Village Hall trustee thanked as he steps down after 16 years

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Chair of Berrow village hall trustees retires

A long-serving trustee at Berrow Village Hall has been thanked for his dedicated work for the facilities as he steps down after 16 years.

At this week’s monthly meeting of the trustees of Berrow Village Hall Owen Davies stepped down as a trustee.

Owen joined the hall’s committee in 2008 and was the key mover in completing the funding for the extension of the hall.

A spokesperson said: “He headed up the rebuilding project in 2010/2011 which meant that the building was fit for purpose as the village expanded.”

“In 2012 all but four of the Trustees resigned and to solve a possible problem Owen solved it by incorporating the hall as a limited company.”



“In 2015 he linked the activities with the assets for a charity commission proposal which was accepted and the hall became a charity. A great achievement by Owen.”

He has served the Hall for many years and his fellow Trustees recognised that during a small presentation this week. Owen will still continue to help out by preparing the draft accounts and organising the hall’s quizzes.

New chair of trustees David Stickels thanked Owen for all his efforts and wished him well.

David informed those present that, following tremendous support from Hinkley Point C Community fund and the Sunley Foundation, the new flat roof, sound system with hearing loop and LED lights had all been completed within budget and on time.

