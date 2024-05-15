Front Garden Music Festival set to return to Highbridge in June

Sedgemoor’s unique Front Garden Music Festival is back for a fourth year in June and it is set to be even bigger than before with a day of free live music in Highbridge.

Taking place in Church Street, Market Street and The Cooper’s Arms from 12pm – 8pm on on Sunday 9th June, there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

Front Garden Music Festival was created to bring live music right to the heart of the community, with a diverse line-up of acts and plenty of family friendly activities. It is completely free to attend.

Our Highbridge will be bringing a host of live musicians and acts, both local and visiting, plus family friendly activities, market stalls plus an open mic session.

Highbridge will feature local favourites Ryan Cross, Beat Route Jam and Ladygarden as well as an open mic session for anyone to join in and even a visit from The Bristol String Quartet.

Nadja McDevitt from Our Highbridge says: “This is the second year that we have held the Front Garden Music Festival on the Frank Foley Green in Highbridge.”

“We are very excited as we have an open mic slot, some great local acts, plus the Bristol String Quartet playing your favourite pop and rock tunes.”

“Our headliners are the amazing 12 piece Afrobeat band Matuki. What I personally love most about the event is seeing our community come together in all its diversity to enjoy a great day of outdoor entertainment … and it’s all free!”

“Bring a picnic, family and friends and enjoy a great weekend of free live music!”