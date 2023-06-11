Sedgemoor’s unique Front Garden Music Festival returned to Highbridge for a third year over the weekend with several outdoor music acts performing in the town.

Front Garden Music Festival was created by organisers Seed to bring live music right to where people live with the aim of being accessible, family-friendly, fun and free to attend.

Stages were set up in Highbridge at St John’s Church on Saturday 10th June and on Sunday 11th June on Market Street Green and at the Coopers Arms, as pictured here.

The activities at St John’s Church on Saturday featured Highbridge Youth Theatre, Chris Tulley, Sharon Lazibyrd, Mossflower plus solo harpist Pamela Shaw.

Sunday’s music outside Highbridge Community Hall, co-organised by community group Our Highbridge, included Rhythm Harmony Drummers, Bogdan Wiczkowski, Jack Sayer, North Somerset Samba, Little Big Horns and Allan Mac with craft stalls and face painting.

Performances at The Coopers Arms also included Ryan Cross, Nature’s Cage. The Corduroys and The Shalaings.