Hundreds of villagers attended Brent Knoll’s popular summer village fete as it returned on Saturday (June 10th) with a line-up of traditional family fun and activities.

The event began with a grand opening performed by Pauline Kidner, founder of Secret World, alongside one of the organisers, John Page, dressed in a gorilla costume in line with the event’s animal fancy dress theme!

“It was great to see the crowds come out to enjoy the return of this popular event after a break of several years,” John told Burnham-On-Sea.com. “There were all the usual traditional fete stalls, music from Rock Choir, plus a raffle, BBQ, tombola, books and more.”

Despite a few spots of rain, the crowds turned out to enjoy the day and the profits from the afternoon go towards the upkeep and improvement of the Parish Hall.