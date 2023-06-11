Fundraisers pulled on their walking boots for a charity beach walk between Burnham-On-Sea and Brean on Sunday (June 11th) to support Secret World Wildlife Rescue.

The event, organised by Burnham’s Ritz Social Club as part of its annual fundraising, saw the walkers take on walks of a variety of distances – from Burnham to the lighthouse; to Berrow and Brean Down. Despite a misty and cool start, the day brightened up later.

“Our thanks go to all those who came along for this walk, which forms part of the Ritz Club’s commitment to raise at least £8,000 for their 2023 charity of the year – Secret World,” said a spokesman.

David Plant, Fundraising Manager at Secret World Wildlife Rescue, says: “We were delighted to be chosen as the Ritz Social Club’s charity of the year. They are an important part of the community and do so much for local charities and groups, with their weekly Monday quizzes being a particular highlight. We’re very excited to be working with the Ritz to get lots of people walking for wildlife.”

Click here for the Ritz Club’s fundraising page.