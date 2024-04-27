Citizens Advice Bureau launches expanded service in Burnham-On-Sea town centre

Burnham-On-Sea residents seeking free advice on issues such as debt, work, housing and benefits now have a new place to find help.

The Citizens Advice Bureau (CAB) has this moved into Burnham-On-Sea Methodist Church in College Street.

A spokeswoman says: “Starting from this month, we’re pleased that we will now be based weekly at The Waffle Hub in Burnham Methodist Church.”

“Join us every Monday from 10am to 1pm for expert advice and support from CAB representatives. Whether you need assistance with benefits, housing, debt, or any other issue, CAB is here to help.”

A Burnham-On-Sea Methodist Church spokeswoman adds: “We’re extending a warm welcome to CAB on their new day and longer hours to better serve our community. It is a valuable opportunity to access free, confidential advice.”