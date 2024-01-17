Local charity Secret World Wildlife Rescue has issued an appeal for more Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge residents to get involved in volunteering.

Pauline Kidner, Secret World Wildlife Rescue founder, says volunteering is a great way to support the charity, with a wide varierty of roles on offer.

“Secret World Wildlife Rescue is running a campaign all this week looking to attract volunteers for the coming season,” she says.

“Anyone interested in helping this charity can ring and chat to Gemma Payton, who is the Volunteer Co-Ordinator on 01278 768704 or email gemma.payton@secretworld.org – it doesn’t have to be working with the animals, there are opportunities to help with maintenance, reception, gardening or working in any of the four charity shops – Burnham, Bridgwater, Glastonbury or Langport.”

“Working with the casualties means you get the chance to see some of our fantastic wildlife up close whether you are working in the treatment centre or driving the wildlife ambulance rescuing or collecting animals.”

“Be involved with some of the releases or help with the man-power needed when soft release pens have to be taken to release sites and erected. As a member of a team, you can be involved in all aspects of helping wildlife.”

A training day is coming up on Saturday January 27th with Pauline for those interested.

The charity – which recently held its popular fundraising ball, and opened its new-look Burnham High Street shop – adds that those interested in volunteering should call Gemma, its volunteer co-ordinator, on 01278 768704.