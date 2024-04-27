8.4 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sun Apr 28, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsEast Huntspill's Lazy Monday Classic Car Display set to return on May...
News

East Huntspill’s Lazy Monday Classic Car Display set to return on May 27th

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

The countdown is underway to East Huntspill’s annual Lazy Monday Classic Car Display.

This year’s event takes place on Bank Holiday Monday May 27th from 12 noon to 4pm with scores of vehicles due to be on show.

Bridgwater Classic and Vintage Club is organising the event at East Huntspill Playing Fields in New Road, East Huntspill.

“We look forward to welcoming back visitors to this popular annual show,” says Paul Chamberlain.

“It will be an an afternoon of classic cars, local stalls, games, refreshments and family fun with free admission. Donations will be welcome, all raising money for local causes.”

To enter your classic vehicle, contact Paul on 07831333506. For information regarding stalls contact 01278 786704 or email allsaintscommunitygroup@outlook.com. Please note that no dogs are allowed on East Huntspill Playing Fields.

The 2023 event raised over £600 for Somerset’s air ambulance service.

Previous article
Burnham group to hold open day today for locals to have a say on shaping town’s future
Next article
Part of Burnham-On-Sea High Street to close this week for roadworks

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

The Annexe @ 153

HG Beauty

Mammoth Comfort Centre

Somerset Sunrooms

Late availability and last minute deals

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
8.4 ° C
8.9 °
7.6 °
86 %
1.3kmh
100 %
Sun
11 °
Mon
12 °
Tue
13 °
Wed
14 °
Thu
10 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com