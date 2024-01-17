Burnham and Highbridge town councillors have proposed a £93,830 increase in their annual budget for the coming year to partially cover some of the local services that would otherwise be axed by cash-strapped Somerset Council.

Members of the Town Council’s Finance and Resources Committee met on Monday (January 15th), pictured, where the new budget for the next financial year was discussed.

It comes as Somerset Council is asking the Town Council to consider taking on some local services to avoid them being axed or reduced due to its financial emergency.

After reviewing the results of a recent Burnham and Highbridge budget consultation, when residents gave feedback on their priorities, town councillors have this week proposed an extra £66,830 to secure Somerset Council services.

It has set aside an extra £25,000 for a highways steward for maintenance, £31,830 for public toilets maintenance and cleaning, plus £10,000 for maintaining play areas. This represents an extra £66,830 over the current budget.

Committe Chair Councillor Gudka, pictured, gave an overview of the report and each of the seven service areas were considered:

Transport – It was noted that Somerset Council has recognised the importance of bus services. It was agreed that it would not be viable for the Town Council to fund any services.

Highways – A discussion regarding the Highways Stewards Scheme took place and it was noted that Exmoor, who is trialing the scheme, had difficulty in filling the time of a steward. It was confirmed that the Town Council could work with other parish councils in the Local Community Network and a part-time person would be sufficient for the Town Council's needs.

Public toilets – It was noted that the Town Council currently covers two thirds of the costs for public loos and it will cost another £25,000 plus 10% for maintenance to ensure all public conveniences remain open due to Somerset Council's cutbacks. The public consultation results showed this was an important service for residents, which councillors agreed with.

Street scene – A query was raised during the meeting to the local Somerset Council councillors on whether Highbridge Recycling Centre is at a risk of being closed down. Cllr Peter Clayton and Cllr Mike Murphy confirmed that Highbridge's Isleport Business park site is not among the five sites acros Somerset earmarked for possible closure. Planting of flower beds will only be provided if the costs are met by the Town Council, so alternative options to work with volunteers will be considered.

Open Spaces – Somerset Council will continue to maintain local play areas in Burnham and Highbridge but no equipment will be replaced if it gets damaged. The Town Council could take on smaller parks this year, but this was not favourable for councillors. It is anticipated that play areas will be transferred to the Town Council next year. It was felt that some monies should be included in the budget for equipment repairs/forward planning.

Tourism – It was noted that there is no risk to Burnham Tourist Information Centre as it is not fully funded by Somerset Council, however, the Town Council will lobby Somerset Council to ensure the peppercorn rent remains without any increase.

Community Resilience – The Town Council says it could store flood prevention bags for flooding events but would not purchase any more. A long discussion regarding local CCTV coverage took place. The cameras may not need to be monitored as long as recording is taking place and footage is available if required. There could be another option to move the system to an alternative provider, it was noted. It was also noted that some local CCTV cameras are not working. It was agreed that a CCTV contribution should remain in the Town Council's budget. The Town Clerk will write to Somerset Council to request that the CCTV service is maintained for public safety and that the cameras that are not working are reinstated.

The Committee then reviewed all the budget lines and debated several items.

Town councillors agreed to budget for extra income of £2,500 for additional interest, £5,000 for extra income from interments, £3,500 by reducing its climate budget, £10,000 off local government reductions, giving a £21,000 reduction. This resulted in a total of £46,000 net extra spending on top of a £48,000 existing budget increase.

A discussion regarding the Princess Theatre’s projected income for the year ahead took place and whether the income should be increased. It was agreed by councillors that the current amount was “achievable” and should remain as it is.

There was a discussion regarding the grants budget and it was agreed that the grant policy should be reviewed in February/March.

Councillor Barbara Vickers put forward a proposal to stop providing dog poo bags in the town centre to save costs, which was seconded by Councillor Sharon Perry, but this was not carried in a vote.

A final decision on the Town Council’s budget is expected to be taken at a further Finance and Resources Committee meeting on January 23rd when the overall budget and precept amount will also be considered – plus the expected Council Tax rate increase for the year ahead.